  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WTE   CA96145A2002

WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(WTE)
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  19:32:09 08/05/2023
28.30 CAD   +6.15%
19:01Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
16:39Westshore Terminals Investment affiche un bénéfice et des revenus en hausse au premier trimestre ; les perspectives sont bonnes ; hausse de près de 6%.
MT
12:34Westshore Terminals Investment annonce un bénéfice et des revenus en hausse pour le premier trimestre et présente ses perspectives d'avenir
MT
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre

08/05/2023 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 358 M 266 M 242 M
Résultat net 2023 114 M 85,1 M 77,2 M
Dette nette 2023 88,0 M 65,5 M 59,5 M
PER 2023 14,5x
Rendement 2023 5,25%
Capitalisation 1 667 M 1 241 M 1 127 M
VE / CA 2023 4,91x
VE / CA 2024 5,23x
Nbr Employés 417
Flottant 52,2%
Graphique WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 26,66 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,50 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,15%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William W. Stinson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morfitt Director-Finance & Corporate Services
Joost van Woerden Director-Operations
Brian A. Canfield Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION18.86%1 241
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.93%19 407
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-16.40%18 079
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY15.51%9 189
MISC-1.87%7 385
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.24.34%6 963
