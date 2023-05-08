|
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
358 M
266 M
242 M
|Résultat net 2023
114 M
85,1 M
77,2 M
|Dette nette 2023
88,0 M
65,5 M
59,5 M
|PER 2023
|14,5x
|Rendement 2023
|5,25%
|Capitalisation
1 667 M
1 241 M
1 127 M
|VE / CA 2023
|4,91x
|VE / CA 2024
|5,23x
|Nbr Employés
|417
|Flottant
|52,2%
Tendances analyse technique WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|26,66 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|27,50 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3,15%
