Fonds positionnés sur WESTWING GROUP AG Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Sextant PEA A NON 14.00% 41.00% 14.72M EUR Sextant PME A NON 23.00% 58.00% 4.99M EUR









Décryptage Le boom des ventes de meubles en ligne Graphique WESTWING GROUP AG Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 36,33 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,52 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) WESTWING GROUP AG 730.03% 721 AMAZON.COM, INC. 72.46% 1 598 946 JD.COM, INC. 144.93% 133 739 WAYFAIR INC. 165.32% 23 845 ETSY, INC. 249.30% 19 511 MONOTARO CO., LTD. 100.14% 14 643