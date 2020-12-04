Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Westwing Group AG    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 04/12 18:25:11
29.36 EUR   -0.54%
02/12WESTWING GROUP AG : Bon timing pour accompagner la tendance
11/11Digitec Galaxus nomme Michael Stolle directeur des opérations
AW
05/11Le boom des ventes de meubles en ligne
Fonds positionnés sur WESTWING GROUP AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Sextant PEA ANON14.00%41.00%14.72M EUR
Sextant PME ANON23.00%58.00%4.99M EUR





Décryptage
Le boom des ventes de meubles en ligne
Graphique WESTWING GROUP AG
Durée : Période :
Westwing Group AG : Graphique analyse technique Westwing Group AG | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,52 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG730.03%721
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.46%1 598 946
JD.COM, INC.144.93%133 739
WAYFAIR INC.165.32%23 845
ETSY, INC.249.30%19 511
MONOTARO CO., LTD.100.14%14 643
