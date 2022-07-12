Connexion
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:18 12/07/2022
200.31 USD   +0.54%
19:01WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Jefferies & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
14:01WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Goldman Sachs n'est plus acheteur
ZM
29/06WTW nomme Frank Schepers à la tête mondiale de son activité de conseil et de technologie en assurance
CI
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Jefferies & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier

12/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 9 037 M - 8 979 M
Résultat net 2022 1 143 M - 1 135 M
Dette nette 2022 2 941 M - 2 922 M
PER 2022 21,0x
Rendement 2022 1,61%
Capitalisation 22 213 M 22 213 M 22 071 M
VE / CA 2022 2,78x
VE / CA 2023 2,68x
Nbr Employés 44 000
Flottant 99,2%
Tendances analyse technique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 199,24 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 241,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carl Aaron Hess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Donald Thomas Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.25%22 213
AON PLC-8.82%58 202
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-2.26%34 838
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-15.13%16 838
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-1.61%4 380
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-19.38%3 779