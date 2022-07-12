|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Jefferies & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
9 037 M
8 979 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 143 M
1 135 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 941 M
2 922 M
|PER 2022
|21,0x
|Rendement 2022
|1,61%
|Capitalisation
22 213 M
22 213 M
22 071 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,78x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,68x
|Nbr Employés
|44 000
|Flottant
|99,2%
|Graphique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|199,24 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|241,13 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs