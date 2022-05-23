|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Recommandations des analystes sur WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Données financières
|CA 2022
9 039 M
8 568 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 162 M
1 101 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 583 M
2 448 M
|PER 2022
|20,6x
|Rendement 2022
|1,61%
|Capitalisation
22 128 M
22 128 M
20 975 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,73x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,64x
|Nbr Employés
|44 000
|Flottant
|99,2%
|Graphique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|198,48 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|243,93 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs