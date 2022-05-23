Connexion
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Rapport
23/05 21:59:44
204.07 USD   +2.82%
21:01WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17/05WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Wolfe Research est neutre
ZM
03/05WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : MKM Partners favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre

23/05/2022 | 21:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 9 039 M - 8 568 M
Résultat net 2022 1 162 M - 1 101 M
Dette nette 2022 2 583 M - 2 448 M
PER 2022 20,6x
Rendement 2022 1,61%
Capitalisation 22 128 M 22 128 M 20 975 M
VE / CA 2022 2,73x
VE / CA 2023 2,64x
Nbr Employés 44 000
Flottant 99,2%
Tendances analyse technique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 198,48 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 243,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carl Aaron Hess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-16.43%22 128
AON PLC-12.59%55 795
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-8.65%32 561
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-21.74%15 525
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-8.61%4 708
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%4 180