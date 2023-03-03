Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:36:54 03/03/2023
238.98 USD   +0.57%
18:02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
02/03Vente d'initiés : Willis Towers Watson
MT
27/02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Goldman Sachs réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

03/03/2023 | 18:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
18:02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : UBS m..
ZM
02/03Vente d'initiés : Willis Towers Watson
MT
27/02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Goldm..
ZM
16/02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Baird..
ZM
15/02Vente d'initiés : Willis Towers Watson
MT
14/02Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Stife..
ZM
13/02WTW nomme Wendy Crosley au poste de directrice mondiale de la transformation et de l'au..
CI
10/02Vente d'initiés : Willis Towers Watson
MT
09/02Willis Towers Watson recherche des fusions et acquisitions
CI
09/02Transcript : Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2023 9 261 M - 8 734 M
Résultat net 2023 1 239 M - 1 168 M
Dette nette 2023 3 716 M - 3 504 M
PER 2023 22,1x
Rendement 2023 1,38%
Capitalisation 25 325 M 25 325 M 23 881 M
VE / CA 2023 3,14x
VE / CA 2024 2,99x
Nbr Employés 46 600
Flottant 99,2%
Graphique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company : Graphique analyse technique Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 237,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 265,65 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carl Aaron Hess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Donald Thomas Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.85%25 325
AON PLC0.55%61 910
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-0.81%39 666
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-1.44%15 963
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.0.72%4 840
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-0.31%4 629