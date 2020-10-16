Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Winfarm    ALWF   FR0014000P11

WINFARM

(ALWF)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique WINFARM
Durée : Période :
Winfarm : Graphique analyse technique Winfarm | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WINFARM5.19%88
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA17.23%3 022
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.21%1 385
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.9.77%1 348
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-10.16%971
THE ANDERSONS, INC.11.95%886
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ