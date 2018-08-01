Connexion
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Fonds positionnés sur WIRECARD AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Alken Absolute Return Europe EU1NON-9.00%-10.00%NC16.37M EUR
Alken Continental Europe SGB1NON-18.00%0.00%NC6.81M GBP
Alken European Opportunities RNON-23.00%-14.00%99.41M EUR
Alken Small Cap Europe EU1NON-24.00%-13.00%14.24M EUR
Cogefi Prospective PNON16.00%15.00%0.57M EUR
Prévoir Gestion Actions INON12.00%50.00%6.8M EUR
Prévoir Perspectives CNON5.00%56.00%2.84M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur WIRECARD AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR1.25%2.70%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Vanguard DAX - EUR-1.13%1.31%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR-1.22%0.61%AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...0.00%0.32%EuropeActions - Produits industriels
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-1.70%0.31%AllemagneActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-2.17%0.22%EuropeActions
HSBC MSCI EUROPE - EUR-1.72%0.15%EuropeActions
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulati...-2.17%0.08%-EuropeActions
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF-2.14%0.08%EuropeActions
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR-2.20%0.08%-EuropeActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-1.11%0.07%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-1.14%0.07%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-1.33%0.07%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-1.07%0.07%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-1.09%0.07%AllemagneActions
IShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Fact...-0.06%0.06%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Large 200 (DE...-1.50%0.05%EuropeActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.10%0.04%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...2.93%0.04%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR-1.33%0.04%AllemagneActions
1  2Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved.
Décryptage
La Fed plombe (un peu) l'ambiance
Conseil
 WIRECARD
Momentum porteur
Graphique WIRECARD AG
Durée : Période :
Wirecard AG : Graphique analyse technique Wirecard AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne VENDRE
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,81 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,28 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -22,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -36,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WIRECARD AG-98.81%186
FISERV, INC.-16.11%64 956
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.11%50 201
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.17%20 274
AFTERPAY LIMITED173.16%16 051
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.22.98%13 770
