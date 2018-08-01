|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|1.25%
|2.70%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|-1.13%
|1.31%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|-1.22%
|0.61%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...
|0.00%
|0.32%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits industriels
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-1.70%
|0.31%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...
|-2.17%
|0.22%
|Europe
|Actions
|HSBC MSCI EUROPE - EUR
|-1.72%
|0.15%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulati...
|-2.17%
|0.08%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF
|-2.14%
|0.08%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR
|-2.20%
|0.08%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-1.11%
|0.07%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-1.14%
|0.07%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-1.33%
|0.07%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-1.07%
|0.07%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-1.09%
|0.07%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Fact...
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Large 200 (DE...
|-1.50%
|0.05%
|Europe
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.10%
|0.04%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|2.93%
|0.04%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-1.33%
|0.04%
|Allemagne
|Actions