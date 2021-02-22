Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  WISeKey International Holding AG    WKEY

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WKEY)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 22/02 22:00:01
9.66 USD   -8.17%
18/02Wisekey désigne Patrick Williamson au poste de COO
AW
16/02Wisekey se propose comme fournisseur de l'e-ID suisse
AW
04/02Des marchés en pause sous un déluge de résultats
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,81 
Ecart / Objectif Haut -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Bas -
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG48.38%109
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.64%605 516
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.34%369 580
INTEL CORPORATION26.48%256 010
BROADCOM INC.11.90%200 015
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.86%164 652
