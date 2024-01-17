Action WIZZ WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Actions

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Compagnies aériennes

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 17:11:43 17/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 957,75 GBX -3,18 % Graphique intraday de Wizz Air Holdings Plc -11,62 % -11,58 %
16:44 WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Davy dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
10:12 UBS ramène Shell, Admiral et M&G à "neutre AN
Dernières actualités sur Wizz Air Holdings Plc

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Davy dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
UBS ramène Shell, Admiral et M&G à "neutre AN
Wizz Air remboursera 1,2 million de livres sterling aux passagers affectés par les perturbations de ses services durant l'été 2022 MT
Actions britanniques - Facteurs à surveiller le 17 janvier RE
Le régulateur britannique estime que Wizz Air a suffisamment amélioré ses procédures de remboursement RE
Spirit Airlines se retrouve avec peu d'options après que le juge a bloqué l'accord avec JetBlue RE
La Cour européenne confirme la décision sur l'aide de 37 millions d'euros de la Roumanie à Tarom MT
La Cour suprême de l'UE rejette l'appel de Wizz Air contre l'aide au sauvetage de son rival roumain RE
Le patron de Wizz Air appelle à un meilleur contrôle de la qualité dans l'industrie aéronautique MT
Barclays réduit Berkley et Barratt et augmente Bellway AN
Les actions londoniennes reculent alors que la prudence concernant la baisse des taux d'intérêt s'empare des marchés MT
Les actions en baisse avant les minutes de la Fed AN
Compagnies Aériennes : Gueule de bois à 30 000 pieds Our Logo
Wizz Air annule ses vols en Israël jusqu'en mars en raison du conflit MT
Les actions en baisse avant les minutes de la Fed et les données PMI américaines AN
Les cours des actions sont mitigés avant les minutes de la Fed, alors que l'Asie est en perte de vitesse AN
Le FTSE 100 devrait ouvrir en ordre dispersé avant la publication des minutes de la Fed et des chiffres de l'emploi AN
Wizz Air Holdings plc annonce ses résultats de trafic pour le mois et les douze mois glissants terminés le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Le trafic de passagers de Wizz Air fait un bond en avant au cours de l'exercice 23 MT
La bourse va monter en 2024 (normalement) Our Logo
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Crédit Agricole, TotalEnergies, Rémy Cointreau, UBS, Air France, Prosus... Our Logo
WIZZ AIR : RBC toujours à l'achat ZD
Les compagnies aériennes en vogue - L'optimisme d'UBS entraîne même Lufthansa DP
Peel Hunt relève Flutter de "hold" à "buy" (achat) AN
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Opinion positive de UBS ZM

Graphique Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Wizz Air Holdings Plc est une compagnie aérienne basée en Suisse. La société fournit des services de transport aérien à bas prix sur des lignes régulières court et moyen-courriers de point à point à travers l'Europe et dans le Caucase et le Moyen-Orient avec une flotte de 121 avions Airbus, reliant 155 destinations dans 45 pays.
Secteur
Compagnies aériennes
Agenda
25/01/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
23,52 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,33 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+33,21 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Compagnies aériennes - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC Action Wizz Air Holdings Plc
-11,49 % 2 647 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Action Delta Air Lines, Inc.
-6,60 % 23 994 M $
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Action Ryanair Holdings plc
-5,58 % 22 324 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Action Singapore Airlines Limited
-1,52 % 20 153 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Action Air China Limited
-7,49 % 14 884 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Action InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+3,09 % 14 177 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Action China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-7,25 % 13 182 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Action United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
-7,02 % 12 770 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Action Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+10,78 % 11 449 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Action China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-0,26 % 10 693 M $
Compagnies aériennes - Autres
