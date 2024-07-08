Worldline figure parmi les 1ers prestataires mondiaux de services de paiements électroniques et de services transactionnels. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - services aux commerçants (72,1%) : ce pôle permet aux commerçants d'augmenter leurs ventes et d'améliorer l'expérience de leurs clients dans un environnement sécurisé et de confiance, avec une expertise et une couverture paneuropéenne exceptionnelle ; - services financiers (20,5%) : ce pôle assure, au premier rang en Europe, le traitement des données financières et permet aux institutions financières de déployer des technologies transformantes, gérer les risques et la fraude, optimiser les processus et assurer l'excellence opérationnelle ; - mobilité & services web transactionnels (7,4%) : ce pôle apporte, au-delà du traitement du paiement, l'expertise sur de nouveaux marchés avec des solutions de dématérialisation sécurisée, d'IoT et de billetterie électronique. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (12,1%), Europe du Sud (20%), Europe Centrale et de l'Est (34,5%), Europe du Nord (23,2%) et autres (10,2%).

Indices liés STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)