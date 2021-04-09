Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  X Financial    XYF

X FINANCIAL

(XYF)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 09/04 22:10:00
3.62 USD   -9.50%
07/04Toshiba examine une offre de rachat du britannique CVC
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique X FINANCIAL
Durée : Période :
X Financial : Graphique analyse technique X Financial | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
X FINANCIAL100.00%214
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.31.34%8 853
SLM CORPORATION53.67%6 924
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL11.02%4 417
ORIENT CORPORATION25.86%2 320
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.44.33%1 738
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ