Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur XIAOMI CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-3.00%0.89%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-3.70%0.82%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-4.19%0.74%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.28%0.59%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-2.24%0.38%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.51%0.30%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.53%0.30%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-2.14%0.14%MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 37
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,41 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,63 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -63,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION127.27%76 144
APPLE INC.64.77%2 068 723
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.46%24 987
MEITU, INC.4.27%952
DIGIA OYJ45.36%183
DORO AB (PUBL)-16.63%114
