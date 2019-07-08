Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Xilam Animation    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur XILAM ANIMATION
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-9.00%28.00%4.86M EUR
Amplegest PME ACNON-3.00%43.00%3.43M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur XILAM ANIMATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.01%1.76%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le temps et rien d'autre
Graphique XILAM ANIMATION
Durée : Période :
Xilam Animation : Graphique analyse technique Xilam Animation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,67 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,43%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,55%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION2.03%261
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.74.57%15 700
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.19.79%9 876
TOHO CO., LTD.-18.59%6 217
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-3.81%3 949
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-45.61%3 839
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group