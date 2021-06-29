Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Xilam Animation
  6. Fonds
    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur XILAM ANIMATION
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Amplegest Midcaps AC4.28M EURNON8.00%
Amplegest PME AC4.28M EURNON10.00%





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Robins des bois ou moutons de panurge ?
Graphique XILAM ANIMATION
Durée : Période :
Xilam Animation : Graphique analyse technique Xilam Animation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION-8.96%249
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-6.34%18 168
TOHO CO., LTD.5.29%7 361
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-4.03%4 258
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED12.50%3 734
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-1.69%3 563