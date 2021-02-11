Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
East Capital Global EM Sustainable A SEKNON15.00%117.00%2.74M SEK
GAM Star Emerging Equity Instl USD AccNON11.00%116.00%0.25M USD


ETFs positionnés sur XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.62%0.05%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...2.50%0.05%-MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...3.70%0.04%-ChineActions
IShares MSCI EM Islamic - USD1.35%0.03%MondeActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD2.10%0.03%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD3.25%0.02%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD3.37%0.02%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD3.43%0.02%-ChineActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.21%0.01%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.56%0.01%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.73%0.01%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD2.64%0.01%-NCActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...1.76%0.00%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,48 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,17 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.07%9 856
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-14.66%40 260
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-3.29%26 383
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.46%9 856
CS WIND CORPORATION2.49%2 829
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.37.51%2 594
