XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur XPENG INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-1.65%0.09%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD-3.72%0.07%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-1.52%0.07%ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.59%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.52%0.03%-NCActions



Décryptage
La Chine mets le cap sur les "VEN", les véhicules à énergies nouvelles
Graphique XPENG INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 213,31 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 295,73 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut -3,81%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -27,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -52,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XPENG INC.0.00%31 054
TESLA, INC.392.15%390 308
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.16%197 742
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.63%91 521
BYD COMPANY LIMITED368.21%67 298
DAIMLER AG5.73%65 972
