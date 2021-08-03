|
XPO Logistics, Inc. : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
19 067 M
-
16 047 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
543 M
-
457 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
6 246 M
-
5 256 M
|PER 2021
|16,1x
|Rendement 2021
|0,00%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 621 M
9 621 M
8 097 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,83x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,72x
|Nbr Employés
|107 000
|Flottant
|98,3%
|
|Graphique XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
83,95 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
156,15 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
86,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs