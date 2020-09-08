Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Yext, Inc.    YEXT

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 08/09 22:10:00
16.26 USD   -1.16%
31/08YEXT, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
01/06YEXT, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur YEXT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-5.23%0.61%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.02%0.09%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.11%0.08%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-3.92%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique YEXT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Yext, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Yext, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,81 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 58,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
YEXT, INC.14.08%1 968
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.38%627 097
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%155 252
NASPERS LIMITED24.59%74 154
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group