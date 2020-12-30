



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique YOUDAO, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 10 Objectif de cours Moyen 268,36 CNY Dernier Cours de Cloture 168,21 CNY Ecart / Objectif Haut 79,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 59,5% Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) YOUDAO, INC. 82.95% 2 879 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 42.65% 1 694 685 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 419.91% 101 175 SEA LIMITED 368.30% 96 280 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 93.74% 58 101 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 13.85% 53 402