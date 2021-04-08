Connexion
YPF Sociedad Anónima    YPF

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPF)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 08/04 22:10:00
4.18 USD   -2.56%
2018YPF SA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2017YPF SA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2017Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
ETFs positionnés sur YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA - USD2.09%0.11%Amérique latineActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-0.50%0.02%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.85%0.01%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.74%0.01%-NCActions
X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets He...0.06%0.01%NCActions



Graphique YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 919,00 ARS
Dernier Cours de Cloture 639,95 ARS
Ecart / Objectif Haut 168%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 43,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,59%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-8.72%2 754
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.29%239 575
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.37%200 873
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.88%170 982
BP PLC19.88%85 255
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.73%77 185
