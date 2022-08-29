Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Chine
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    000998   CNE000001360

YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.

(000998)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  26/08/2022
16.28 CNY   +2.84%
12:01YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD. : UBS reste à l'achat
ZM
25/08Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
27/04YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. : UBS reste à l'achat

29/08/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
12:01YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE : UBS reste à l'achat
ZM
25/08Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre c..
CI
27/04YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
25/04Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier tr..
CI
25/04Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice co..
CI
22/03Kweichow Moutai va entrer sur le marché des céréales
MT
2021La Chine va approuver la sécurité de plus de types de maïs OGM nationaux
ZR
2021Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour les neuf mois..
CI
2021Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre c..
CI
2021Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier tr..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 4 052 M 590 M 590 M
Résultat net 2022 222 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Dette nette 2022 3 457 M 503 M 503 M
PER 2022 96,7x
Rendement 2022 0,52%
Capitalisation 21 440 M 3 120 M 3 122 M
VE / CA 2022 6,14x
VE / CA 2023 5,15x
Nbr Employés 2 708
Flottant 67,1%
Graphique YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,28 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,16 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Zhen Yu Zou Chief Financial Officer
Hong Tang Independent Director
Chao Chen Independent Director
Shou Lin Pang Independent Director
Ding Jiang Yuan Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-30.01%3 120
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.23.68%2 954
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-12.02%2 906
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-16.51%1 666
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.50.78%935
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS0.38%562