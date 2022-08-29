|
Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. : UBS reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
4 052 M
590 M
590 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
222 M
32,3 M
32,3 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
3 457 M
503 M
503 M
|PER 2022
|96,7x
|Rendement 2022
|0,52%
|
|Capitalisation
|
21 440 M
3 120 M
3 122 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,14x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,15x
|Nbr Employés
|2 708
|Flottant
|67,1%
|
|Graphique YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|16,28 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|21,16 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|30,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs