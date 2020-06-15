Connexion
Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited    1628   KYG9884T1013

YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1628)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind...0.98%0.11%MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-7.93%0.07%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.03%ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-6.15%0.03%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-5.24%0.03%ChineActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,96 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,50 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 164%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 20,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.14%2 056
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED25.00%45 216
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%33 021
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.53%30 300
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.58%27 475
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.22%26 336
