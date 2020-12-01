Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Zai Lab Limited    ZLAB

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 01/12 22:00:00
108.93 USD   -1.67%
16/03ZAI LAB LIMITED : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur ZAI LAB LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD2.19%1.17%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...1.28%0.27%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-2.74%0.24%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD-1.20%0.22%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-1.46%0.21%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-1.54%0.19%-ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-1.69%0.09%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.48%0.09%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-1.06%0.08%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 110,78 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZAI LAB LIMITED166.36%9 751
CSL LIMITED11.34%99 427
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.84.53%46 940
BIOGEN INC.-19.06%36 958
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.138.48%30 386
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.91%26 723
