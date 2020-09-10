|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20 ...
|-3.02%
|5.76%
|Europe
|Actions
|Deka MDAX - EUR
|-1.33%
|4.25%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage MDAX TR - EUR
|-2.53%
|4.25%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR
|-1.29%
|4.23%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|-1.30%
|4.23%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Retail (D...
|0.00%
|4.12%
|Europe
|Actions - Vente au détail
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Retail -...
|0.00%
|4.07%
|Europe
|Actions - Vente au détail
|Deka STOXX Europe Strong Style Comp...
|-0.74%
|3.45%
|Europe
|Actions
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|0.52%
|1.56%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|0.07%
|1.34%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretio...
|-0.53%
|1.33%
|Europe
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|1.14%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-0.80%
|0.97%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...
|0.39%
|0.93%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-0.98%
|0.93%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR
|-1.34%
|0.66%
|Europe
|Actions
|Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Cat...
|-0.21%
|0.31%
|-
|NC
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc...
|-0.15%
|0.31%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulati...
|-0.31%
|0.26%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF
|-1.27%
|0.26%
|Europe
|Actions