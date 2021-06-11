Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : ZCCM-IH Trading Statement_31 December_2019

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 11 June 2021

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM-Investments Holdings Plc (the “Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the Group and Company for the nine-month financial period ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be approximately 32% lower and 242% higher respectively, than the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

The movement in EPS for the Group is primarily attributed to the reduction of ZMW553 million in share of profit from investee companies coupled with loss recognised from investments held for sale of ZMW74 million. On the other hand, the movement in ESP for the company is attributed to a reduction in administration expenses and impairment of financial assets recognised at fair value through profit or loss.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

The Company expects to release its abridged audited Financial Results for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2019 on Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 14 June 2021. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until publication of the results.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 11 June 2021

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 11 June 2021

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : mHByYMZvZm6cynBpl8ZqZ5ZkbphjkmPKl2Oax5dsk5mXanCTx2iXZpqbZm9qm2xm

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/69670-zccm-ih-trading-statement-december-2019-results-sens-11062021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2021 ActusNews