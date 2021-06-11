Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : ZCCM-IH Trading Statement_31 December_2019

11/06/2021 | 20:35
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 11 June 2021

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM-Investments Holdings Plc (the “Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the Group and Company for the nine-month financial period ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be approximately 32% lower and 242% higher respectively, than the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

The movement in EPS for the Group is primarily attributed to the reduction of ZMW553 million in share of profit from investee companies coupled with loss recognised from investments held for sale of ZMW74 million. On the other hand, the movement in ESP for the company is attributed to a reduction in administration expenses and impairment of financial assets recognised at fair value through profit or loss.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

The Company expects to release its abridged audited Financial Results for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2019 on Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 14 June 2021. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until publication of the results.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 11 June 2021

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
  T | +260-211-232456
 
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
 
W | www.sbz.com.zm
 
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 11 June 2021
 

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mHByYMZvZm6cynBpl8ZqZ5ZkbphjkmPKl2Oax5dsk5mXanCTx2iXZpqbZm9qm2xm
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/69670-zccm-ih-trading-statement-december-2019-results-sens-11062021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
20:35ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC  : ZCCM-IH Trading Statement_31 December_2019
AN
31/03Glencore a finalisé son désengagement de Mopani en Zambie
AW
19/01Résumé des principales informations économiques du mardi 19 janvier 2021
AW
19/01Glencore se désengage de Mopani pour 1,5 milliard de dollars
AW
2020ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2019ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS  : ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC Acquires additional 5..
AN
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS  : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT- Ndola Lime Company Limited
AN
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS  : Dividend Declaration
AN
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2019 156 M 6,90 M 5,68 M
Résultat net 2019 270 M 12,0 M 9,86 M
Tréso. nette 2019 685 M 30,4 M 25,0 M
PER 2019 0,81x
Rendement 2019 24,3%
Capitalisation 5 758 M 253 M 210 M
VE / CA 2018 38,5x
VE / CA 2019 14,9x
Nbr Employés 691
Flottant 22,5%
Graphique ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Durée : Période :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc : Graphique analyse technique ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Mabvuto Tembo Chipata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Eric Suwilanji Silwamba Chairman
Wilphred K. Katoto Chief Technical Officer
Tapiwa Msusa Chief Investments Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC73.33%254
BHP GROUP15.37%173 969
RIO TINTO PLC10.29%142 324
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.84%54 327
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.96%36 163
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.99%18 736