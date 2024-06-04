ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
ZK
US98923K1034
Fabricants de voitures et camions
Temps réel estimé
|25,76 USD
|+0,53 %
|+9,58 %
|0,00 %
|15:00
|ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier
|14:03
|ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Morgan Stanley adopte une opinion positive
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|0,00 %
|6,34 Md
|-45,39 %
|21,69 Md
|-41,82 %
|11,39 Md
|-51,41 %
|11,35 Md
|-41,12 %
|11,05 Md
|-44,35 %
|7,66 Md
|0,00 %
|7,17 Md
|-32,78 %
|6,53 Md
|-20,59 %
|4,81 Md
|+0,90 %
|2,42 Md
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier