Action ZK ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

Actions

ZK

US98923K1034

Fabricants de voitures et camions

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:41:32 04/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
25,76 USD +0,53 % Graphique intraday de ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited +9,58 % 0,00 %
15:00 ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier ZM
14:03 ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Morgan Stanley adopte une opinion positive ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier ZM
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : Morgan Stanley adopte une opinion positive ZM
La paperasserie engorge le pipeline des introductions en bourse offshore en Chine, alors même que les marchés se redressent RE
La plateforme de bandes dessinées en ligne Webtoon révèle une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires et sa rentabilité dans sa demande d'introduction en bourse aux États-Unis RE
Aurora Mobile fournira des services de push à Zeekr MT
Le marché de l'art chinois Tyfon va s'introduire en bourse par le biais d'une opération SPAC de 434 millions de dollars RE
Le marché des IPO américaines en plein essor, la France progresse MT
SunCar offrira une plateforme de services d'assurance intelligente à Zeekr dans le cadre d'un accord élargi MT
La Chine répertorie 99 modèles de véhicules à énergie nouvelle dans le cadre d'une campagne soutenue par le gouvernement pour promouvoir les ventes dans les zones rurales RE
Le fabricant chinois de véhicules électriques Aiways va s'introduire en bourse aux États-Unis par le biais d'un accord avec Hudson Acquisition SPAC RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en demi-teinte vendredi après-midi MT
Les actions de ZEEKR Intelligent bondissent lors de leurs débuts en bourse MT
Les actions du fabricant de véhicules électriques Zeekr devraient dépasser de 19 % le prix de l'introduction en bourse RE
L'entreprise chinoise Zeekr devrait faire ses débuts à la Bourse de New York après une introduction en bourse surdimensionnée RE
La société chinoise Zeekr fixe le prix de son introduction en bourse aux États-Unis au niveau le plus élevé de la fourchette indiquée pour lever 441 millions de dollars RE
La société chinoise Zeekr fixe le prix de son introduction en bourse aux États-Unis au niveau le plus élevé de sa fourchette pour lever 441 millions de dollars, selon une source RE
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) a acquis 51% des parts de Viridi E-Mobility Technology (Ningbo) Co. auprès de Zhejiang Jichuang Automobile Parts Company Limited. CI
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited a réalisé une introduction en bourse pour un montant de 441 millions de dollars. CI

Graphique ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

Graphique ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd est une entreprise chinoise spécialisée dans la technologie des véhicules électriques à batterie (BEV). L'entreprise se concentre sur l'innovation dans l'architecture, le matériel et les logiciels des BEV, ainsi que sur l'application de nouvelles technologies. Elle offre une expérience couvrant la conduite, la recharge, le service après-vente et la communauté de clients. Le portefeuille actuel de produits de l'entreprise comprend principalement le ZEEKR 001, le ZEEKR 001 FR, le ZEEKR 009 et le ZEEKR X.
Secteur
Fabricants de voitures et camions
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Secteur Véhicules électriques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED Action ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
0,00 % 6,34 Md
LI AUTO INC. Action Li Auto Inc.
-45,39 % 21,69 Md
VINFAST AUTO LTD. Action VinFast Auto Ltd.
-41,82 % 11,39 Md
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Action Rivian Automotive, Inc.
-51,41 % 11,35 Md
NIO INC. Action NIO Inc.
-41,12 % 11,05 Md
XPENG INC. Action XPeng Inc.
-44,35 % 7,66 Md
LOTUS TECHNOLOGY INC. Action Lotus Technology Inc.
0,00 % 7,17 Md
LUCID GROUP, INC. Action Lucid Group, Inc.
-32,78 % 6,53 Md
ZHEJIANG LEAPMOTOR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd.
-20,59 % 4,81 Md
FOXTRON VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Action Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd.
+0,90 % 2,42 Md
Véhicules électriques
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ZK
  4. Actualités ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
  5. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier
-40% Prolongation exceptionnelle : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT