Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd est une entreprise chinoise spécialisée dans la technologie des véhicules électriques à batterie (BEV). L'entreprise se concentre sur l'innovation dans l'architecture, le matériel et les logiciels des BEV, ainsi que sur l'application de nouvelles technologies. Elle offre une expérience couvrant la conduite, la recharge, le service après-vente et la communauté de clients. Le portefeuille actuel de produits de l'entreprise comprend principalement le ZEEKR 001, le ZEEKR 001 FR, le ZEEKR 009 et le ZEEKR X.

Secteur Fabricants de voitures et camions