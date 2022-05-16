Connexion
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16/05 18:26:42
90.44 USD   -4.64%
18:01ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:06ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
13/05ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : BTIG toujours positif
ZM
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

16/05/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 4 544 M - 4 365 M
Résultat net 2023 534 M - 513 M
Tréso. nette 2023 4 106 M - 3 945 M
PER 2023 52,5x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 28 373 M 28 373 M 27 258 M
VE / CA 2023 5,34x
VE / CA 2024 4,39x
Nbr Employés 6 787
Flottant 72,3%
Tendances analyse technique ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,84 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 154,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Aparna Bawa Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-48.43%28 373
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.36%1 952 925
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.16%51 985
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.46%48 022
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.10%42 254
SEA LIMITED-66.30%42 204