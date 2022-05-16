|
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
4 544 M
4 365 M
|Résultat net 2023
534 M
513 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
4 106 M
3 945 M
|PER 2023
|52,5x
|Rendement 2023
|Capitalisation
|
28 373 M
28 373 M
27 258 M
|VE / CA 2023
|5,34x
|VE / CA 2024
|4,39x
|Nbr Employés
|6 787
|Flottant
|72,3%
Tendances analyse technique ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|30
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|94,84 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|154,44 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|62,8%
