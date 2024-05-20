Zoom Video Communications, Inc. propose une plateforme de collaboration intelligente tout-en-un. Elle propose une plateforme de communications unifiées et de collaboration qui modifie fondamentalement la façon dont les gens interagissent, en les connectant par le biais de réunions sans friction et sécurisées, du téléphone, du chat, du partage de contenu et plus encore. Ses produits sont regroupés en plusieurs catégories : Core Communications, AI, Employee Experience, Customer Experience et Developer Ecosystem. Les produits de communication de base comprennent Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat et d'autres. Les produits d'IA, tels que Zoom AI Companion. Les produits d'expérience des employés comprennent Zoom Rooms, Workspace Reservation, Zoom Docs et autres. Les produits d'expérience client, tels que Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Events et autres. Les produits de l'écosystème des développeurs comprennent Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom App Marketplace et Zoom Apps. L'entreprise dessert divers secteurs, notamment l'éducation, le divertissement et les médias, l'infrastructure d'entreprise, la finance et d'autres.

Secteur Logiciels