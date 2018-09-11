Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 19/08 18:44:31
163.5 EUR   +9.00%
10:08Alerte nouveaux achats dans le portefeuille Investisseur Europe PEA
09:45ZOOPLUS AG : Berenberg n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
18/08ZOOPLUS : en hausse, un broker en soutien
CF
ETFs positionnés sur ZOOPLUS AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR0.96%2.03%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR0.99%2.03%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...-0.10%0.51%AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Des marchés sur courant alternatif
Graphique ZOOPLUS AG
zooplus AG : Graphique analyse technique zooplus AG | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 144,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 150,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,93%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -56,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG75.64%1 278
CHEWY, INC.96.97%22 937
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY64.36%17 785
ULTA BEAUTY-14.58%12 177
NEXT PLC-13.79%10 204
GRANDVISION N.V.-15.94%6 972
