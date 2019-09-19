Connexion
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 30/06 18:27:20
273.2 EUR   +0.74%
08:21ZOOPLUS AG  : Baader Bank toujours positif
ZD
11/06Fonds Europa One : Commentaire Mai 2021
10/06ZOOPLUS AG : Bon timing pour accompagner la tendance
ETFs positionnés sur ZOOPLUS AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR1.98%0.23%Allemagne
ComStage SDAX - EUR1.98%0.00%Allemagne
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & MidCap 1D...0.55%0.35%Allemagne
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.24%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.22%0.17%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.09%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.05%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 271,20 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 235,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG59.72%2 234
CHEWY, INC.-8.91%33 379
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 962
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC10.76%3 170
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.35.29%1 983
MUSTI GROUP OYJ26.81%1 176