Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ZOZO, Inc.    3092   JP3399310006

ZOZO, INC.

(3092)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ZOZO, INC.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G (Lux) Global Maxima EI USD AccNON7.00%0.00%NC1.06M USD


ETFs positionnés sur ZOZO, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX - JPY0.46%0.49%JaponActions
Deka MSCI Japan MC - JPY-0.42%0.35%JaponActions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable Japan E...-1.20%0.22%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan ESG 1C - Acc ...0.25%0.19%-JaponActions
IShares JPX/S&P CAPEX & Human Capit...-0.11%0.14%-JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 2D (GBP H...0.98%0.11%-JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 4C (USD h...1.00%0.11%-JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 3C (EUR h...0.94%0.11%-JaponActions
IShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF - JPY-0.24%0.11%-JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (JPY) A-ac...0.88%0.09%-JaponActions
UBS ETF - MSCI Japan (JPY) A-UKdis...3.02%0.09%JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (hedged to...0.97%0.09%-JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (hedged to...0.00%0.09%-JaponActions
UBS ETF - MSCI Japan (hedged to SG...1.80%0.09%JaponActions
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) - Dist - ...0.63%0.09%JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 4C (EUR hedge...0.92%0.09%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 6C (GBP hedge...-0.72%0.09%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 7C (CHF hedge...0.85%0.09%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 2D (USD hedge...0.92%0.09%-JaponActions
Deka MSCI Japan - JPY-0.67%0.09%JaponActions
1  2Suiv.



Graphique ZOZO, INC.
Durée : Période :
ZOZO, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique ZOZO, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 2 881,67 JPY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2 499,00 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZOZO, INC.19.74%7 483
AMAZON.COM, INC.73.37%1 607 375
JD.COM, INC.139.51%130 779
WAYFAIR INC.168.55%24 135
ETSY, INC.249.03%19 496
MONOTARO CO., LTD.109.37%15 040
