Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.    ZTO

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.

(ZTO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD5.22%2.38%ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD4.23%0.51%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD3.32%0.47%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD1.44%0.46%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD3.00%0.46%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...3.11%0.36%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD3.77%0.20%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...4.57%0.18%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...4.39%0.18%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...3.49%0.15%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.
Durée : Période :
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. : Graphique analyse technique ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 237,35 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 186,61 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,28%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-1.23%24 633
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.4.22%64 499
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.2.57%13 491
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.1.83%5 710
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG3.14%2 430
BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED-2.12%1 293
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ