ETFs positionnés sur ZUORA, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF...7.21%1.60%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...5.77%0.62%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...3.16%0.15%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.09%0.06%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.10%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,71%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-8.44%1 564
ORACLE CORPORATION21.71%189 831
SAP SE-15.67%147 649
SERVICENOW INC.95.10%107 437
INTUIT INC.43.52%103 774
DOCUSIGN, INC.234.64%46 266
