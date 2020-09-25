Connexion
Zwahlen & Mayr : 25.09 - Publication of the 2020 consolidated reports

25/09/2020 | 18:54

Communiqué de presse

Publication des résultats consolidés non-audités du 1er semestre 2020

2020

2019

Chiffres clés en KCHF

Janvier - Juin

Janvier - Juin

Variation

non audités

non audités

Chiffre d'affaires net et autres produits d'exploitation

23'570

33'680

-30.0%

Résultat opérationnel avant amortissements (EBITDA)

-170

3'158

-105.4%

Résultat opérationnel (EBIT)

-1'217

2'121

-157.4%

Résultat net de l'exercice

-1'135

1'674

-167.8%

Investissements

199

2'235

-91.1%

Notre rapport intermédiaire au 30 juin 2020 est disponible sur notre site internet www.zwahlen.ch

Renseignements :

service contact investisseurs au n° de téléphone +41 24 468 46 46 ou à notre adresse courriel : info@zwahlen.ch.

Symbole de valeur

ZWM

ISIN

CH0002661731

Disclaimer

Zwahlen & Mayr SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:54:07 UTC

