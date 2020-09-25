Zwahlen & Mayr : 25.09 - Publication of the 2020 consolidated reports

Communiqué de presse
Publication des résultats consolidés non-audités du 1er semestre 2020
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
Chiffres clés en KCHF
|
Janvier - Juin
|
|
|
Janvier - Juin
|
|
Variation
|
non audités
|
|
|
non audités
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chiffre d'affaires net et autres produits d'exploitation
|
23'570
|
33'680
|
-30.0%
|
Résultat opérationnel avant amortissements (EBITDA)
|
-170
|
3'158
|
-105.4%
|
Résultat opérationnel (EBIT)
|
-1'217
|
2'121
|
-157.4%
|
Résultat net de l'exercice
|
-1'135
|
1'674
|
-167.8%
|
Investissements
|
199
|
2'235
|
-91.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notre rapport intermédiaire au 30 juin 2020 est disponible sur notre site internet www.zwahlen.ch
Renseignements :
service contact investisseurs au n° de téléphone +41 24 468 46 46 ou à notre adresse courriel : info@zwahlen.ch.
|
Symbole de valeur
|
ZWM
|
ISIN
|
CH0002661731
Disclaimer
Zwahlen & Mayr SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:54:07 UTC