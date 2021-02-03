Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ZYNE

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZYNE)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 03/02 22:00:00
4.535 USD   +27.39%
2015ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS : BOURSE-La biotech Global Blood gagne plus de 130% lors de son IPO
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Scie...1.05%4.00%-MondeActions - Santé



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,42 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,54 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 98,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -0,77%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.88%105
MODERNA, INC.51.79%62 752
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%47 453
CELLTRION, INC.-3.20%43 458
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.92%35 356
SEAGEN INC.-5.19%30 038
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ