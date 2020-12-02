Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Zynga Inc.    ZNGA

ZYNGA INC.

(ZNGA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ZYNGA INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSp...3.47%4.29%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...2.65%0.63%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...2.76%0.35%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD0.27%0.10%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD0.96%0.09%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.77%0.09%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.11%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ZYNGA INC.
Durée : Période :
Zynga Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Zynga Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,76 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 79,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZYNGA INC.34.64%8 891
NETEASE, INC.,46.72%62 178
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.34.52%61 774
NEXON CO., LTD.114.14%26 953
NCSOFT CORPORATION58.78%15 848
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD-14.96%9 245
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ