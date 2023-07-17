LUNDI 17 JUILLET

* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PEKIN - PIB / T2

- Production industrielle, ventes au détail, investissement / juin

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / juin

MARDI 18 JUILLET

* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Ventes au détail / juin

- 15h15 Production industrielle / juin

MERCREDI 19 JUILLET

* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BRUXELLES - 11h00 Inflation en zone euro (définitif) / juin

* SOCIÉTÉS

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs / résultats du T2

JEUDI 20 JUILLET

* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PARIS - 08h45 Enquêtes Insee sur le climat des affaires / juillet

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice d'activité "Philly Fed" / juillet

- 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 15 juillet

