LUNDI 17 JUILLET
* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
PEKIN - PIB / T2
- Production industrielle, ventes au détail, investissement / juin
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / juin
MARDI 18 JUILLET
* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Ventes au détail / juin
- 15h15 Production industrielle / juin
MERCREDI 19 JUILLET
* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BRUXELLES - 11h00 Inflation en zone euro (définitif) / juin
* SOCIÉTÉS
NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs / résultats du T2
JEUDI 20 JUILLET
* INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
PARIS - 08h45 Enquêtes Insee sur le climat des affaires / juillet
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice d'activité "Philly Fed" / juillet
- 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 15 juillet
