AMUNDI ETF SHORT EURO STOXX 50 DAILY UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the EURO STOXX 50® Daily Short strategy Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an inverse exposure to the EURO STOXX 50® Index. Therefore, if the EURO STOXX 50® Index falls, the net asset value of AMUNDI ETF SHORT EURO STOXX 50 DAILY UCITS ETF will rise and vice-versa.