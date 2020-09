AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the EURO STOXX 50 Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to the 50 leading stocks covering 12 countries in the Eurozone, with a single transaction. That ETF is available in 2 share classes: one capitalizing and the distributing dividends. The EURO STOXX 50 Index is an equity index calculated and published by the international index provider STOXX Ltd. The EURO STOXX 50 index is a sub-set of the EURO STOXX index. It includes the 50 leading securities of twelve Eurozone countries. The equities that make up this index cover all economic sectors and are chosen for their level of market capitalisation, their liquidity and their sector weighting. The EURO STOXX 50 Index covers approximately 60% of the float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Eurozone stock markets as represented by the EURO STOXX Index, which itself covers approximately 95% of the float-adjusted market capitalisation of the national markets represented therein.