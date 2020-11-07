AMUNDI ETF FTSE EPRA EUROPE REAL ESTATE UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the evolution of the FTSE EPRAAREIT Developed Europe net return strategy index, denominated in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to the most liquid securities of the European property sector, in a single transaction. Between its inception on August 20, 2009 and Feb 17, 2014, the fund objective was to replicate the Euronext IEIF REIT Europe index.