Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi I.S.FTSE EPRA Eur.Real Est.UE EUR    EPRE   LU1681039480

AMUNDI I.S.FTSE EPRA EUR.REAL EST.UE EUR

(EPRE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 12/01 17:35:00
364.6281 EUR   -0.79%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
06/01/2021 07/01/2021 08/01/2021 11/01/2021 12/01/2021 Date
372.2768(c) 368.346(c) 370.7877(c) 367.5388(c) 364.6281(c) Dernier
-0.87% -1.06% +0.66% -0.88% -0.79% Variation
30 207 52 49 10 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique AMUNDI I.S.FTSE EPRA EUR.REAL EST.UE EUR
Durée : Période :
Amundi I.S.FTSE EPRA Eur.Real Est.UE EUR : Graphique analyse technique Amundi I.S.FTSE EPRA Eur.Real Est.UE EUR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
AMUNDI ETF FTSE EPRA EUROPE REAL ESTATE UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the evolution of the FTSE EPRAAREIT Developed Europe net return strategy index, denominated in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to the most liquid securities of the European property sector, in a single transaction. Between its inception on August 20, 2009 and Feb 17, 2014, the fund objective was to replicate the Euronext IEIF REIT Europe index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Immobilier
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Europe Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.35%
Encours (2020-11-07) 32.97 M EUR
Société de gestion Amundi
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-01-31
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 32.97 M EUR
1 mois 36.32 M EUR
3 mois 34.04 M EUR
6 mois 24.4 M EUR
1 an 40.2 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
XTRACKERS FTSE DEVELOPED EUROPE REA...
LYXOR PEA IMMOBILIER EUROPE (FTSE E...
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-
