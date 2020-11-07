AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED EUROMTS INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the FTSE MTS Lowest-Rated Eurozone Government Bond IG Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. Reviewed on a monthly basis, this index is composed of debt securities� issued by the Eurozone member states and having at least two ratings lower than 'AAA' (or a lower equivalent from S&P, Moody's and Fitch).� Consult the KIID for comprehensive explanation of index inclusion rules.