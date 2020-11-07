Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED EUROMTS INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the FTSE MTS Lowest-Rated Eurozone Government Bond IG Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. Reviewed on a monthly basis, this index is composed of debt securities� issued by the Eurozone member states and having at least two ratings lower than 'AAA' (or a lower equivalent from S&P, Moody's and Fitch).� Consult the KIID for comprehensive explanation of index inclusion rules. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Obligations Zone géographique Europe Zone économique Eurozone Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Gouvernement Échéances Toutes les échéances Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent FTSE MTS Highest-Rated Eurozone Government Bond (Strap) Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.14% Encours (2020-11-07) 309.05 M EUR Société de gestion Amundi Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2018-02-27 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 309.05 M EUR 1 mois 295.9 M EUR 3 mois 294.74 M EUR 6 mois 299.08 M EUR 1 an 265.27 M EUR