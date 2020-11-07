Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Amundi I.S.Govt Bd.H.R.Eur.Inv.G.UE EUR    AM3A   LU1681046691

AMUNDI I.S.GOVT BD.H.R.EUR.INV.G.UE EUR

(AM3A)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange - 01/12 17:35:27
247.94 EUR   -0.43%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange
25/11/2020 26/11/2020 27/11/2020 30/11/2020 01/12/2020 Date
249.11(c) 249.4(c) 249.36(c) 249.01(c) 247.94 Dernier
+0.05% +0.12% -0.02% -0.14% -0.43% Variation
0 0 58 25 13 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique AMUNDI I.S.GOVT BD.H.R.EUR.INV.G.UE EUR
Durée : Période :
Amundi I.S.Govt Bd.H.R.Eur.Inv.G.UE EUR : Graphique analyse technique Amundi I.S.Govt Bd.H.R.Eur.Inv.G.UE EUR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED EUROMTS INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the FTSE MTS Lowest-Rated Eurozone Government Bond IG Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. Reviewed on a monthly basis, this index is composed of debt securities� issued by the Eurozone member states and having at least two ratings lower than 'AAA' (or a lower equivalent from S&P, Moody's and Fitch).� Consult the KIID for comprehensive explanation of index inclusion rules.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Obligations
Zone géographique Europe
Zone économique Eurozone
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Échéances Toutes les échéances
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent FTSE MTS Highest-Rated Eurozone Government Bond (Strap) Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.14%
Encours (2020-11-07) 309.05 M EUR
Société de gestion Amundi
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-02-27
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 309.05 M EUR
1 mois 295.9 M EUR
3 mois 294.74 M EUR
6 mois 299.08 M EUR
1 an 265.27 M EUR
