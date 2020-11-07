AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the evolution of Russell 2000 Index net dividends reinvested (in USD, net return), whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to 2000 small-cap stocks listed on the US market. The Russell 2000 is an equity index calculated and published by the international index provider Russell Investments. The equities that make up the Russell 2000 index are among the 2,000 small cap securities traded in the US market. The Russell 2000 index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index, the 1,000 largest market capitalizations form the Russell 1000 Index, while the next 2000 market capitalisations form the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index thus includes the 2,000 smallest capitalisations in the US market and it represents approximately 10% of the market capitalisation of the Russell 3000 Index.