Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi I.S.Russell 2000 UE EUR    RS2K   LU1681038672

AMUNDI I.S.RUSSELL 2000 UE EUR

(RS2K)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 23/02 17:35:00
260.3623 EUR   -2.26%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
17/02/2021 18/02/2021 19/02/2021 22/02/2021 23/02/2021 Date
265.0634(c) 263.376(c) 267.7406(c) 266.3753(c) 260.3623 Dernier
-1.52% -0.64% +1.66% -0.51% -2.26% Variation
3 672 3 832 1 519 1 925 5 781 Volume
Graphique AMUNDI I.S.RUSSELL 2000 UE EUR
Durée : Période :
Amundi I.S.Russell 2000 UE EUR : Graphique analyse technique Amundi I.S.Russell 2000 UE EUR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
09:05Ça tourne, action !
08:46Bourse Zurich: ouverture attendue autour de l'équilibre
AW
07:14Wall Street : préoccupé par les rendements obligataires
CF
22/02Les marchés européens en légère baisse, la tech pèse sur Wall Street
AW
22/02A Wall Street, le Nasdaq chute, la hausse des taux obligataires inquiète
AW
22/02Les technos pèsent sur le Nasdaq et le S&P 500, qui clôturent en baisse
RE
22/02L'Europe réduit ses pertes, les rendements s'apaisent après Lagarde
RE
22/02RAPPORT HEBDO PORTEFEUILLES : Séquence de consolidation
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
22/02TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETF de valeurs financières
TI
22/02TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETF liés aux ressources naturelles
TI
19/02Lancement du premier ETF diversifié sur le secteur de l'énergie verte en Euro..
AO
19/02Minute Macro - Mars, ETF Bitcoin et gel du pétrole
19/02BITCOIN : le premier ETF Bitcoin a commencé à coter à Toronto
18/02LA MINUTE DURABLE : recherche académique, ENR contre fossile et ETF ESG
18/02TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF de valeurs italiennes
TI
18/02TRACKINSIGHT : Décollecte notable pour les ETF de valeurs suisses
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the evolution of Russell 2000 Index net dividends reinvested (in USD, net return), whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to 2000 small-cap stocks listed on the US market. The Russell 2000 is an equity index calculated and published by the international index provider Russell Investments. The equities that make up the Russell 2000 index are among the 2,000 small cap securities traded in the US market. The Russell 2000 index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index, the 1,000 largest market capitalizations form the Russell 1000 Index, while the next 2000 market capitalisations form the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index thus includes the 2,000 smallest capitalisations in the US market and it represents approximately 10% of the market capitalisation of the Russell 3000 Index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Style de taille Petites Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Russell 2000 Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- Russell 2000 Index - USD
- Russell 2000 CAD Hedged NTR Index - CAD
- Russell 2000 Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.35%
Encours (2020-11-07) 121.63 M EUR
Société de gestion Amundi
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-03-22
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 121.63 M EUR
1 mois 73.04 M EUR
3 mois 65.41 M EUR
6 mois 60.42 M EUR
1 an 40.56 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
L&G RUSSELL 2000 US SMALL CAP - USD
SPDR RUSSELL 2000 US SMALL CAP - USD
L&G RUSSELL 2000 US SMALL CAP - USD
SPDR RUSSELL 2000 US SMALL CAP - USD
XTRACKERS RUSSELL 2000 1C - USD
