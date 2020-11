AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF, net dividends reinvested (Net Return), calculated in US Dollars and converted in Euros, enables investors to benefit from an exposure to the leading stocks from equity emerging markets, with a single transaction.This ETF has several share classes in different currencies.