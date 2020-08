The investment objective of the ComStage DAX TR UCITS ETF is to provide investors with a return that tracks the performance of the DAX Index (Performance Index). The DAX Index calculated by Deutsche Borse AG comprises the 30 largest German companies with the highest turnovers that are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Index is calculated as a performance Index, i.e. it takes into account dividend and bonus payments by the Index Components in the Index calculation. A weighting limit of 10% applies to all Index components.