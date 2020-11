The investment objective of the ComStage NYSE Arca Gold BUGS UCITS ETF is to provide investors with a return that tracks the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index (Price Index). The NYSE Arca Gold BUGS (Basket of Unhedged Gold Stocks) Index is comprised of gold-mining companies. The Index reflects short-term gold price movements by including companies which protect their gold production for a period of no more than 1.5 years. The Index is a modified, equally weighted USD Index. The three largest Index Components based on market capitalisation will be included in the Index calculation at a higher percentage than the remaining companies, which will be equally weighted.