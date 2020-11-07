Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Nasdaq  >  FIRST TR    QCLN

FIRST TR

(QCLN)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 22/02 22:00:00
75.28 USD   -6.83%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq
16/02/2021 17/02/2021 18/02/2021 19/02/2021 22/02/2021 Date
84.57(c) 82.44(c) 78.09(c) 80.8(c) 75.28(c) Dernier
-2.82% -2.52% -5.28% +3.47% -6.83% Variation
1 001 911 1 116 650 1 170 962 610 140 1 694 897 Volume
Graphique FIRST TR
Durée : Période :
FIRST TR : Graphique analyse technique FIRST TR | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded index fund. The objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy IndexSM The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States and includes companies engaged in manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of emerging clean-energy technologies including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Énergie
Style de taille Petites Capitalisations
Themes Socialement responsable
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Total Return Index - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-11-07) 649.65 M USD
Société de gestion First Trust
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Etats Unis
Structure Fonds à capital variable
Date de création 2007-02-08
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 649.65 M USD
1 mois 466.16 M USD
3 mois 272.99 M USD
6 mois 157.84 M USD
1 an 106 M USD
