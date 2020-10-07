Connexion
HSBC MSCI World ETF - USD DIS    WRD   IE00B4X9L533

HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF - USD DIS

(WRD)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 29/10 16:28:26
19.88 EUR   +0.92%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
23/10/2020 26/10/2020 27/10/2020 28/10/2020 29/10/2020 Date
20.45(c) 20.129(c) 20.119(c) 19.698(c) 19.88 Dernier
+0.39% -1.57% -0.05% -2.09% +0.92% Variation
1 997 6 106 9 518 37 406 7 075 Volume
Graphique HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF - USD DIS
Durée : Période :
HSBC MSCI World ETF - USD DIS : Graphique analyse technique HSBC MSCI World ETF - USD DIS | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the MSCI World Index (the 'Index'), while minimising as far as possible the tracking error between the Fund's performance and that of the Index. The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index designed to measure the performance of the largest companies of the world's developed equity markets, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Israel, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA, as defined by the Index Provider.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI World Daily Total Return Net Index - USD
Indices liés
- MSCI World Total Return Index - USD
- MSCI World 100% Hedged to CHF Net Total Return Index - CHF
- MSCI World Gross Total Return Index - KRW
- MSCI Daily Net Total Return World Index - EUR
- MSCI World Index - USD
- MSCI World 100% Hedged to EUR Net Total Return Index - EUR
- MSCI World 100% Hedged to GBP Net Total Return Index - GBP
- MSCI World Hedged Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.15%
Encours (2020-10-07) 1525.84 M USD
Société de gestion HSBC
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2010-12-08
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 1525.84 M USD
1 mois 1469.42 M USD
3 mois 1327.69 M USD
6 mois 1135.89 M USD
1 an 1112.44 M USD
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
INVESCO MSCI WORLD ACC - USD
LYXOR PEA WORLD (MSCI WORLD) - ACC...
LYXOR MSCI WORLD - DIST - EUR
XTRACKERS MSCI WORLD 1D - USD
COMSTAGE MSCI WORLD - USD
XTRACKERS MSCI WORLD SWAP 2C - USD
HSBC MSCI WORLD - USD
UBS (IRL) ETF PLC - MSCI WORLD A-D...
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - DR (C) -...
UBS ETF - MSCI WORLD A-DIS - USD
