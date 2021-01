The Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Dist aims to provide investors with investment results which, before expenses, correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ-100 Notional Net Total Return Index (a modified market capitalisation weighted index) in US dollar terms by holding, as far as practicable, all of the Index's constituents in their respective weighting. The portfolio follows the index's quarterly rebalance and annual review.