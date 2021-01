The Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF Acc aims to provide the performance of the KBW NASDAQ Financial Technology Total Return (Net) Index, after fees. The index provides exposure to US-listed companies that use technology to deliver financial products and services, such as payments, financial data, exchanges, internet banks, speciality lenders and software. The index currently comprises 50 companies, weighted equally, and is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.