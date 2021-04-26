Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of European ESG (environmental, social and governance) screened companies. Please note that following a shareholder vote held on 16 September 2016, with effect from Monday, 03 October 2016 (the 'Effective Date'), the fund name of the iShares Dow Jones Europe Sustainability Screened UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') (ticker symbol: IESE) will change to iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF. The benchmark index tracked by the Fund will change to the MSCI Europe SRI Index (the 'New Benchmark Index') from the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Enlarged Index ex Alcohol, Tobacco, Gambling, Armaments & Firearms and Adult Entertainment Index and the Fund's investment objective and policy will change to reflect the New Benchmark Index. The Total Expense Ratio will also change from 0.45% to 0.30% from the Effective Date. For further information please refer to the fund announcement in the 'Document Library' section on the iShares website or contact your local iShares team. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Europe Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations Themes Socialement responsable Zone économique Eurozone Type pays Développés Description Sous Jacent MSCI Europe SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel NTR Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.2% Encours (2021-04-26) 1875.51 M EUR Société de gestion iShares Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Irlande Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable Date de création 2011-02-25 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé Évolutions des encours (2021-04-26) Dernière 1875.51 M EUR 1 mois 1897.8 M EUR 3 mois 1752.22 M EUR 6 mois 1232.94 M EUR 1 an 834.7 M EUR