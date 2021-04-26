Connexion
    IESE   IE00B52VJ196

ISHARES MSCI EUR.SRI U.E.EUR A

(IESE)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Swiss Exchange - 27/04 11:28:50
56.31 EUR   -0.12%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Swiss Exchange
21/04/2021 22/04/2021 23/04/2021 26/04/2021 27/04/2021 Date
55.95(c) 56.43(c) 56.02(c) 56.38(c) 56.31 Dernier
+0.45% +0.86% -0.73% +0.64% -0.12% Variation
791 1 207 4 375 493 2 735 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique ISHARES MSCI EUR.SRI U.E.EUR A
Durée : Période :
iShares MSCI Eur.SRI U.E.EUR A : Graphique analyse technique iShares MSCI Eur.SRI U.E.EUR A | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of European ESG (environmental, social and governance) screened companies. Please note that following a shareholder vote held on 16 September 2016, with effect from Monday, 03 October 2016 (the 'Effective Date'), the fund name of the iShares Dow Jones Europe Sustainability Screened UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') (ticker symbol: IESE) will change to iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF. The benchmark index tracked by the Fund will change to the MSCI Europe SRI Index (the 'New Benchmark Index') from the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Enlarged Index ex Alcohol, Tobacco, Gambling, Armaments & Firearms and Adult Entertainment Index and the Fund's investment objective and policy will change to reflect the New Benchmark Index. The Total Expense Ratio will also change from 0.45% to 0.30% from the Effective Date. For further information please refer to the fund announcement in the 'Document Library' section on the iShares website or contact your local iShares team.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Themes Socialement responsable
Zone économique Eurozone
Type pays Développés
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Europe SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel NTR Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.2%
Encours (2021-04-26) 1875.51 M EUR
Société de gestion iShares
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2011-02-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé
Évolutions des encours (2021-04-26)
Dernière 1875.51 M EUR
1 mois 1897.8 M EUR
3 mois 1752.22 M EUR
6 mois 1232.94 M EUR
1 an 834.7 M EUR
